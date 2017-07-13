News No scheduled deviations for OmniLink trips on Tuesday
WOODBRIDGE — A software upgrade will prevent some riders for scheduling deviations from regularly scheduled OmniLink routes.
From a PRTC statement:
Software upgrades to some of PRTC’s operations and communications systems are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 18 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The work will temporarily impact our ability to communicate with passengers and serve locations other than signed bus stops. During the work:
–Customer Service will be unable to schedule OmniLink off-route trips. For off-route trips onTuesday, July 18, orWednesday, July 19, passengers should call Customer Service at (703) 730-6664 prior to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 17.
–The Rider Express email and text message notification system will not be available. Any information about delayed trips, missed stops, etc., will be posted as a Service Update at PRTCtransit.org.
–PRTC’s interactive voice response phone system will not be available. Passengers who phone Customer Service at (703) 730-6664 must speak with a Customer Service Agent to get information about bus services. Riders also may contact Customer Service at Omni@OmniRide.com.
The planned software outage comes about a week after the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, operators of OmniLink, had phone problems at its Woodbridge headquarters.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
