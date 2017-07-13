WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

93°

Menu
Breaking News: Silber pulls Potomac Nationals stadium from agenda, deal not reached

News
No scheduled deviations for OmniLink trips on Tuesday

by Potomac Local on July 13, 2017 at 4:10 pm Leave a Comment

WOODBRIDGE — A software upgrade will prevent some riders for scheduling deviations from regularly scheduled OmniLink routes. 

From a PRTC statement: 

Software upgrades to some of PRTC’s operations and communications systems are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 18 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The work will temporarily impact our ability to communicate with passengers and serve locations other than signed bus stops.  During the work:

–Customer Service will be unable to schedule OmniLink off-route trips. For off-route trips onTuesday, July 18, orWednesday, July 19, passengers should call Customer Service at (703) 730-6664 prior to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 17.

–The Rider Express email and text message notification system will not be available. Any information about delayed trips, missed stops, etc., will be posted as a Service Update at PRTCtransit.org.

–PRTC’s interactive voice response phone system will not be available. Passengers who phone Customer Service at (703) 730-6664 must speak with a Customer Service Agent to get information about bus services. Riders also may contact Customer Service at Omni@OmniRide.com.

The planned software outage comes about a week after the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, operators of OmniLink, had phone problems at its Woodbridge headquarters. 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Dale City Local, Dumfries Local, Lake Ridge, Manassas Local, Occoquan Local, Woodbridge Local, Gainesville, Haymarket Local, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...