Film crew shoots veterans health care PSA at Manassas train station

by Potomac Local on July 13, 2017 at 5:19 pm Leave a Comment

A production crew descended on the Manassas train station on Wednesday. 

The crew was working shooting a public service announcement about veterans health care in Virginia, we’re told.  

Crew members declined to tell Potomac Local much more than that, or where or when the PSA would appear. 

The train station is located at 9431 West Street in Downtown Manassas.

