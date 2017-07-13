Explore summer reading at your Prince William Public Library: Young Adults

Free food, prizes, and events all summer long!

How it Works:

Explore Summer Reading is happening now until August 19. A couple of weeks ago we talked about summer reading for kids, infants through students entering 5th grade.

Today it’s all about the teens! Young adults (entering grades 6 – 12), come to any library branch to register and pick up a Punch Card, and we’ll give you your first punch. Then each time you visit the library, tell us what you’re reading and we’ll punch your card. At your second visit, we’ll give you a free food coupon. And at your sixth visit, more free food!

Grand Prizes

But wait, there’s more! We’re giving away a $100 prize at each of our 11 branches, plus one grand prize, a Beats™ Pill+. Each visit counts as an entry into the drawings, and you can earn punches for up to nine visits. Plus, write a book review and enter it on our Explore Summer Reading website, www.pwcgov.org/summerreading, and earn extra entries! You might also find your book review published to our Goodreads page, www.pwcgov.org/goodreads.

Weekly Challenges and Events

Come in each week of summer reading and complete the weekly challenge for the chance to win additional prizes. Then put your smartphone down and come to a free event, such as a cartooning workshop, art class, cooking demo, magic workshop, reptile show, laser tag party, and much more. For the full lineup, pick up a copy of Explore magazine at any library or visit our events page at www.pwcgov.org/library/events.

Then pick your smartphone back up and tag us #PWPLSsummer on social media. Find us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest. Tag us and we might repost!

Adult Summer Reading

Grownups, we haven’t forgotten you. When you come into the library, fill out a drawing slip with the title of a book you’ve read and you’ll be entered to win a drawing for a Target gift card. We’re giving away one per branch each week of Explore Summer Reading! Plus, you have your own weekly challenges with additional chances to win. Be sure to check out our Explore magazine for book clubs, arts and crafts programs, and tons of other free events.

Thank you to our sponsors: Prince William Public Library Foundation, Friends of the Libraries, Bookworm Central, Giant, Micron, Wegmans, Apple Federal Credit Union, Roy Rogers, NOVEC, Chipotle, McDonald’s, Domino’s, Potbelly, BAE Systems, PenFed Credit Union