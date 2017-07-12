Woman, 24, charged with malicious wounding in family argument

From Prince William County police:

Malicious Wounding – On July 9 at 10:34 a.m., officers responded to an apartment located in the 1300 block of Eisenhower Circle in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic violence call. The victim, a 24-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she and the accused, a family member, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated.

During the encounter, the accused punched the victim in the face and bit her. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Arrested on July 9:

Moena Chanell COBB, 21, 1300 block of Eisenhower Cir in Woodbridge

Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond