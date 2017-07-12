WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Woman, 24, charged with malicious wounding in family argument

by Potomac Local on July 12, 2017

From Prince William County police:

Malicious Wounding – On July 9 at 10:34 a.m., officers responded to an apartment located in the 1300 block of Eisenhower Circle in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic violence call. The victim, a 24-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she and the accused, a family member, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated.

During the encounter, the accused punched the victim in the face and bit her. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Arrested on July 9:
Moena Chanell COBB, 21, 1300 block of Eisenhower Cir in Woodbridge
Charged with malicious wounding
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

 

Woodbridge Local, Crime, Prince William
