News Woman, 24, charged with malicious wounding in family argument
From Prince William County police:
Malicious Wounding – On July 9 at 10:34 a.m., officers responded to an apartment located in the 1300 block of Eisenhower Circle in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic violence call. The victim, a 24-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she and the accused, a family member, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated.
During the encounter, the accused punched the victim in the face and bit her. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.
Arrested on July 9:
Moena Chanell COBB, 21, 1300 block of Eisenhower Cir in Woodbridge
Charged with malicious wounding
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Who is the most beautiful baby? Sign up for the Prince William County Fair Baby Contest today!
July 11, 2017
Multi-family yard sale in Lake Ridge
July 5, 2017
PotomacLocal.com is the newest tenant at CENTERFUSE
July 3, 2017
Rippon Lodge’s annual World War II Days features free showing of ‘Stalag 17’ under the stars
June 29, 2017