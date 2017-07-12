WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Stalled train locks in Featherstone Shores residents

by Potomac Local on July 12, 2017 at 2:25 pm Leave a Comment
File photo: Railroad crossing at Featherstone Road

We’re hearing a train is stuck on railroad tracks in Woodbridge.

The stalled train is halting access to Featherstone Shores, a small neighborhood of homes in Belmont Bay. Featherstone Road is the only way in or out of the neighborhood. 

Prince William County park rangers have been called to open a back gate at Veterans Memorial Park, located just north of Featherstone Shores, to allow residents to enter and exit the neighborhood.

