Traffic Stalled train locks in Featherstone Shores residents
We’re hearing a train is stuck on railroad tracks in Woodbridge.
The stalled train is halting access to Featherstone Shores, a small neighborhood of homes in Belmont Bay. Featherstone Road is the only way in or out of the neighborhood.
Prince William County park rangers have been called to open a back gate at Veterans Memorial Park, located just north of Featherstone Shores, to allow residents to enter and exit the neighborhood.
Send us info/photos if you're in the area. More as we have it.
