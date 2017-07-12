News Prince William police investigating BB gun shootings
From Prince William County police:
BB Gun Shooting Investigations: Officers are currently working two separate shooting investigations involving a BB gun. The first occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Darbydale Ave and Danville Rd in Woodbridge while the second occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the area of Sudley Manor Rd and Sudley Rd in Manassas.
In each incident, the victims were shot with a BB pellet by a suspect driving a red, 4-door sedan. Minor injuries were reported. At this point, there is no further suspect or vehicle description available. More information will be provided if it becomes available.
