WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

92°

Menu
Breaking News: Man, 19, killed in single vehicle crash on Prince William Parkway

News
Prince William police investigating BB gun shootings

by Potomac Local on July 12, 2017 at 11:55 am Leave a Comment

From Prince William County police:

BB Gun Shooting Investigations: Officers are currently working two separate shooting investigations involving a BB gun. The first occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Darbydale Ave and Danville Rd in Woodbridge while the second occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the area of Sudley Manor Rd and Sudley Rd in Manassas.

In each incident, the victims were shot with a BB pellet by a suspect driving a red, 4-door sedan. Minor injuries were reported. At this point, there is no further suspect or vehicle description available. More information will be provided if it becomes available.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Dale City Local, Woodbridge Local, Crime, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...