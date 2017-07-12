WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

92°

Menu
Breaking News: Man, 19, killed in single vehicle crash on Prince William Parkway

News
Park Valley Church near Haymarket expands

by Potomac Local on July 12, 2017 at 12:06 pm Leave a Comment

It’s difficult to spot while driving on Route 15, but a small church nestled in the woods off Waverly Farm Drive in Dominion Valley is expanding. 

From an email from Veronica Hensley, HR Director/Conference Coordinator, Park Valley Church: 

Park Valley Church in Haymarket, which started in 2003, seeks to reach more of our community for Christ with a new 1300 seat auditorium and upgraded facilities for teens and kids. Construction is set to be completed this winter. All are invited to attend our Christmas Eve services to check us out.

Park Valley Church dates back to 2003, according to its website.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Gainesville, Haymarket Local, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...