Park Valley Church near Haymarket expands

It’s difficult to spot while driving on Route 15, but a small church nestled in the woods off Waverly Farm Drive in Dominion Valley is expanding.

From an email from Veronica Hensley, HR Director/Conference Coordinator, Park Valley Church:

Park Valley Church in Haymarket, which started in 2003, seeks to reach more of our community for Christ with a new 1300 seat auditorium and upgraded facilities for teens and kids. Construction is set to be completed this winter. All are invited to attend our Christmas Eve services to check us out.

Park Valley Church dates back to 2003, according to its website.