Traffic Man, 19, killed in single vehicle crash on Prince William Parkway
From Prince William County police:
Fatal Crash Investigation – On June 24 at 10:42 a.m., investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Prince William Parkway and Scenic Point Place in Manassas to investigate a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, identified as a 19-year-old man of Woodbridge, was traveling eastbound on the Prince William Parkway near Scenic Point Place at an excessive speed when the operator lost control and struck a guard rail.
The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. It is still unknown if drug and alcohol use are factors in this crash. The investigation continues.
