Governor will open new veterans assistance center in Manassas

MANASSAS — Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be in Manassas on Tuesday, July 18 for the opening of a new veterans benefits office.

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of our newest Veterans Benefits office next Tuesday, July 18 in Manassas. Governor McAuliffe and state and local officials will be on hand for the ceremony which will take place from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the new office at 9300 Courthouse Road. This new office is part of the Commonwealth’s commitment to provide services to the growing number of military veterans and their families who live in the Northern Virginia area.

The grand opening ceremony will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and feature a host of locally elected officials, and others.

— Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs John C. Harvey, Jr.

— Senator Jeremy McPike, 29th District, Senate of Virginia

— Delegate Jackson Miller, 50th District, Virginia House of Delegates

— Mr. Harry J. Parrish, II, Mayor, City of Manassas

— Commissioner John Newby II, Virginia Department of Veterans Services

— Mr. Thomas Herthel, Benefits Director, Virginia Department of Veterans Services

— Special guests including military veterans

— USMC Color Guard, Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C.

— Music by Enduring Freedom Honor Team, Fredericksburg Christian School

The office is meant to serve veterans and their families who live in Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas, Park, and Fauquier County.