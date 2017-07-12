News Babysitter arrested after child, 1, found playing in street
From Prince William County police:
Felony Child Neglect – On July 10 at 8:18p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Gunsmith Terrace in Woodbridge to investigate a child neglect. A citizen reported to police that a 1-year-old boy was playing in the street unsupervised.
Officers conducted a canvass of the neighborhood and located the child’s babysitter, identified as the accused. Upon further investigation, officers determined that the child left the residence while the accused was playing video games. Following the investigation, the accused was subsequently arrested without incident. The child was released into the custody of a family member and was uninjured.
Arrested on July 10:
Cole Mason CONN, 21, of 3017 Sigel Ct in Dumfries
Charged with felony child neglect
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Released on a $25,000 unsecured bond
