News Updated: Phones out at PRTC; riders encouraged to email
WOODBRIDGE — There are phone problems this morning at the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission.
The bus agency operates OmniLink local buses in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park. Under normal circumstances, riders who use OmniLink may call ahead to schedule a pick-up anywhere along an OmniLink route, up to a quarter of a mile off the route.
OmniLink customers are encouraged to email the call center this morning, instead:
From PRTC:
PRTC is currently experiencing phone issues and is unable to receive calls on the Customer Service line at this time. While we are working to resolve the problem, customers may email us at Omni@omniride.com with any questions or concerns. We apologize for the inconvenience.
We’ll update this post with new information when we have it.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Update: The phone system is now working.
