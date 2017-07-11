Overnight work planned for I-95 south Wednesday

Drivers headed south on Interstate 95 on Wednesday night should expect delays as crews work to restripe the highway.

The delays will be heaviest between the Stafford Regional Airport and the Rappahannock River.

Here’s a statement from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

Motorists should anticipate overnight travel delays and lane closures tomorrow night on Interstate 95 southbound in Stafford County for a mobile work zone to allow crews to install reflective pavement markings after a recent pavement project. On the evening of July 12, crews will begin on the I-95 southbound on-ramp from Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) at 9 p.m. The on-ramp will remain open. Motorists can expect just a slight narrowing of the ramp to allow the crew to install the pavement markings. The mobile work zone will then move to I-95 southbound from Centreport Parkway to Exit 133 (Route 17/Falmouth) to the Rappahannock River Bridge. The mobile work zone requires a double lane closure to allow crews to work safely and install the pavement markings among the traveling public. Lanes on I-95 will be closed on the following schedule, weather permitting: Wednesday, July 12 I?95 Southbound at Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Rappahannock River Bridge