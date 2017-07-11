Novant Health UVA Health System names Gill CEO

The leading healthcare provider in western Prince William County is now under new leadership.

Maggie Gill has been named the chief executive officer of Novant Health UVA Health System. Gill comes to Novant Health UVA from Memorial Health (Memorial) in Savannah, Georgia where she served as president and CEO since 2011. She joined Memorial in 2004 as vice president of finance and managed care and became Memorial’s chief operating officer in 2005. Prior to working at Memorial, Maggie was chief financial officer at several hospitals in the Tenet Healthcare South Florida region. As CEO, Maggie expanded the on-campus medical school and physician residency programs, in partnership with Mercer University School of Medicine, to improve the region’s medical education opportunities. She partnered with physicians to grow Memorial’s clinical services, including trauma, specialized surgery, heart and vascular, and oncology. She also executed a $140 million capital plan that included a children’s hospital and the implementation of Epic. In 2016, Becker’s Hospital Review named Gill one of its “135 Nonprofit Hospital and Health System CEOs to Know,” as well as one of “130 Women Hospital and Health System Leaders to Know.”

In addition to various ambulatory clinics in the region, Novant also operates two larger facilities: Prince William Medical Center in Manassas and Haymarket Regional Medical Center just outside Haymarket.

Gill replaces Melissa Roberson who was promoted to chief operating officer for the system’s Northern Virginia Market.

