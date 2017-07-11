This article contains my statement denouncing the Democrat running for governor in Virginia Ralph Northam trying to use the KKK for political gain against Ed Gillespie.

Being potentially the highest ranking African American Republican elected official next year I led a joint statement from some African American citizens and elected officials across the state.

http://www.doveforcongress.com/jeff_dove_leads_citizens_calling_out_race_baiting

