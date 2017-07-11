WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Jeff Dove Leads African American citizens across Virginia in calling out Northam’s despicable racial attacks on Gillespie

by Sponsored Content paid for and authorized by Jeff Dove for Congress on July 11, 2017 at 1:10 pm

This article contains my statement denouncing the Democrat running for governor in Virginia Ralph Northam trying to use the KKK for political gain against Ed Gillespie.

Being potentially the highest ranking African American Republican elected official next year I led a joint statement from some African American citizens and elected officials across the state.

UPDATED: Candidate from slave-owning family leverages KKK to smear opponent

http://www.doveforcongress.com/jeff_dove_leads_citizens_calling_out_race_baiting

 Sponsored Content paid for and authorized by Jeff Dove for Congress

