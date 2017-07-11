WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Heat wave starts today; Temps near 100 degrees expected

by Potomac Local on July 11, 2017 at 5:30 am Leave a Comment

Good morning. If you’re asking yourself today if shorts are part of the “business casual” look, we say yes. 

A mass of hot air moves into our region today, and it’s going to be a scorcher with temperatures approaching 100 degrees. 

From the National Weather Service: 

 

The heat could be record setting, forecasters warn: 

 

A true summer pattern has set up over the region with a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast every day through Sunday.  High temperatures will hover near the century mark through Thursday and then fall into the high 80s and low 90s on Friday through the weekend.

