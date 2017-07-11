News Heat wave starts today; Temps near 100 degrees expected
Good morning. If you’re asking yourself today if shorts are part of the “business casual” look, we say yes.
A mass of hot air moves into our region today, and it’s going to be a scorcher with temperatures approaching 100 degrees.
From the National Weather Service:
A hot & humid airmass will move in this week, peaking Wed/Thu. Here’s a look at how hot it may feel! #heat #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/syFpzomEVF
— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) July 9, 2017
The heat could be record setting, forecasters warn:
Heat and humidity return this week. Here is a look at temp records for DCA, IAD and BWI. Prepare for heat indices near 100 deg Wed – Thu. pic.twitter.com/AGbdtBlBx6
— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) July 10, 2017
A true summer pattern has set up over the region with a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast every day through Sunday. High temperatures will hover near the century mark through Thursday and then fall into the high 80s and low 90s on Friday through the weekend.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Multi-family yard sale in Lake Ridge
July 5, 2017
PotomacLocal.com is the newest tenant at CENTERFUSE
July 3, 2017
Rippon Lodge’s annual World War II Days features free showing of ‘Stalag 17’ under the stars
June 29, 2017
KO Distilling celebrates Bare Knuckle American Rye release
June 28, 2017