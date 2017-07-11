Firefighters ice police in first charity hockey tournament

Prince William County firefighters for the first time face the county’s police department on the ice, and results are in.

From Prince William County Fire and Rescue:

The first annual Guns and Hoses Hockey Game between the Prince William firefighters and police officers turned out to be both an exciting game and extremely successful event. While this year’s game was won by fire the real winners were the two organizations the teams played for: Law Enforcement United Team Prince William and The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The organizations would like to thank everyone who helped make this event such a great success but especially the Master of Ceremonies Adam Mowry, Singer Toni Ann Gamble, the joint Prince William County Police and Fire Department Honor Guard, The Potomac Patriots U12 HP team and parents, Erin Tucker (event coordinator) and the referees and linesmen for donating their time!

We also would like to acknowledge the following contributors/sponsors of the event.

AMC Theaters AMF Bowling Bobby’s Burger Palace Bungalow Ale House Chuy’s Tex-Mex Famous Dave’s Fathom Realty Firehouse Subs Kristin Lorraine Photography Maltese Brewing Pampered Chef: Sandi Clark Prince William Ice Center RJ Ziegler: Patriots GM Tom Crosson: Patriots photographer Rodan & Fields: Terrin Janda Sparkling Wine: Kelly Goff 106.7 The Fan

Finally, both teams would like to thank the nearly 200 people that came out to show their support and help us raise over $1,400 in raffles, 50/50, and donations.

On top of the $1400.00 split 70/30 between the organizations each charity received an additional private donation of $100 each and with merchandise sales by LEU the total raised for the event was almost $2,000. Over 30 police and fire members that played and the over 20 volunteers that made the day possible we thank you for your support.

Both teams are already gearing up for next year’s event so plan to join us back at Prince William Ice Center on July 14, 2018.