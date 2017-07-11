Drive-through Starbucks planned at Cheshire Station

DALE CITY — A drive-through Starbucks could soon replace this small hillside.

The 2,082 square feet building would allow commuters to pull in, order, and pick up their coffee at a window. It would also have room enough for those who want to get out of the car and walk inside and order their beverages.

Outside, there would be about 360 square feet of patio seating. The front door of the building would face an existing Safeway store across a parking lot.

The standalone building would be new construction at the Cheshire Shopping Center at the corner of Minnieville and Dale Boulevard in Dale City.

The building would be placed in an existing space that today is an embankment. Trash dumpsters and parked cars sit at the bottom of the embankment, next to Yogi Cream frozen yogurt, the first in a series of shops in an adjacent strip center. The embankment would be replaced by a wooden retaining wall, according to plans submitted to county officials.

This new Starbucks would replace an existing walk-in only Starbucks already located inside the shopping center, at the opposite end of the aforementioned adjacent strip center.

The Prince William County Planning Commission must approve the construction before its built. It will take up the matter at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 at a public meeting at the Prince William County Government Center McCoart Building.

If approved, it will be the second drive-through Starbucks in Prince William County behind a new drive-through location under construction at the old double drive-through McDonalds, at the corner of Prince William Parkway and Worth Avenue near Potomac Mills mall.

A standalone drive-through Starbucks also sits near the corner of Liberia Avenue and Signal Hill Road in Manassas City.