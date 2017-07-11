The Prince William County Fair is right around the corner, and we want to see who has the cutest baby in Prince William County.

Potomac Local is proud to sponsor this year’s Baby Contest, and we want to know how cute is your baby.

The contest will be hosted over two days this year. Boys and girls ages nine to 18 months old be on Saturday, Aug. 12. We’ll have the girls contest at 3 and the boys at 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, we’ll judge boys and girls ages 18 to 36 months old. The girl’s contest is at 3 p.m. and the boys and 4:30 p.m.

To enter your child, print and fill out this application and then mail it to Prince William County Fair, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas, Va. 20112. All entries must be postmarked by July 14 to be considered.

You can also email your entry or fax it to 703-368-5534.

Be sure to include the registration fee of $5 per child, or $10 per child if you want the cool participant souvenir t-shirt.