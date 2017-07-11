DALE CITY — A church built in 2006 only to sit dormant since its construction will finally open.

Victory Christian Ministries International purchased the property at 14015 Minnieville Road in Dale City in 2013 for $8.1 million at a Prince William County Circuit Court auction, a church official tells Potomac Local.

Since obtaining the property, church leaders have been focused on bringing the building up to current building codes.

The church will add the location to its collection of worship houses in Virginia, Maryland, Florida, and Europe. A series of events is planned to open the new church, including an event tonight, and another on Sunday.

From a press release: