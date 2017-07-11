News 11-year-old church in Dale City to finally open, event planned tonight
DALE CITY — A church built in 2006 only to sit dormant since its construction will finally open.
Victory Christian Ministries International purchased the property at 14015 Minnieville Road in Dale City in 2013 for $8.1 million at a Prince William County Circuit Court auction, a church official tells Potomac Local.
Since obtaining the property, church leaders have been focused on bringing the building up to current building codes.
The church will add the location to its collection of worship houses in Virginia, Maryland, Florida, and Europe. A series of events is planned to open the new church, including an event tonight, and another on Sunday.
From a press release:
Pastors Tony and Cynthia Brazelton, and members of Victory Christian Ministries International (VCMI), will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony, July 14, 7 p.m.
With a theme to “Build a Better Community” in Woodbridge and surrounding areas, VCMI has a mandate to become the largest diverse church in Northern Virginia. In addition to their grand opening, VCMI will also celebrate 12 years of ministry in Virginia through various events from July 9 to 16. Other events and speakers are as following:
— People’s Appreciation and Award Night – Tuesday, July 11, 7 p.m.
— Grand Finale – Sunday, July 16, 10 a.m., Dr. Renny McLean, speaker
VCMI-Virginia is one of six churches, to include two in Maryland and one in Washington D.C., Florida, and the United Kingdom.
