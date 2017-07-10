Winning lottery ticket worth $1 Million has yet to be claimed

Check your tickets! Someone bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing that is now worth $1 million. The winning ticket was bought at In & Out Mart, 9103 Mathis Avenue in Manassas.

So the question now is: Who has that million-dollar ticket?

The winning numbers for the July 8 Powerball drawing were 8-10-29-40-59, and the Powerball number was 26. This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

This ticket was the only one nationwide to match the first five numbers in Saturday’s drawing. No ticket matched all six numbers, so the jackpot for the Wednesday, July 12, drawing has grown to an estimated $155 million.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. They are broadcast on TV stations across Virginia and live on www.valottery.com. The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prizes are 1 in 11,688,054.

