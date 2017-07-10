Construction begins to widen Courthouse Road to four lanes

From Virginia Department of Transportation:

Construction begins Monday, July 10 on a $35.9 million project to widen Route 630 (Courthouse Road) in Stafford County to four lanes west of Interstate 95 between Ramoth Church Road and Cedar Lane.

The project’s goal is to accommodate current and future traffic volumes by adding additional travel lanes. A paved 10 foot shared use path for pedestrians and bicyclists will be built along the project’s length.

New traffic signals will be added at two intersections to improve operations. A traffic signal will be activated at the entrance to Colonial Forge High School in 2017. At the end of construction in December 2019, a traffic signal will be activated at Ramoth Church Road and Winding Creek Road, which will be realigned to intersect.

This revenue-sharing project is being funded by Stafford County and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Additional road improvements in the Courthouse Road area of Stafford County will start construction in fall 2017.

East of the interstate, Courthouse Road will also expand to four lanes. That work will be part of a separate $149.4 million project to improve the Exit 140 interchange at I-95.

When the combined widening and interchange effort is finished in July 2020, Courthouse Road will intersect with Route 1 at Hospital Center Boulevard. Exit 140 will open with new bridges and ramps in a diverging diamond interchange (DDI). In a diverging diamond interchange, vehicles are briefly shifted to the opposite side of the road, controlled by traffic signals. The DDI improves safety by reducing the number of spots where vehicles could collide, and can handle more left-turn movements per hour, twice the capacity of a conventional interchange.

A design-build contract for $99.9 million was awarded to Shirley Contracting Company, LLC, of Lorton, to construct both the Exit 140 interchange project and Courthouse Road project.

Additional project details are available online at virginiadot.org/exit140.

What Motorists Can Expect:

Drivers can expect lanes to stay open on Courthouse Road during morning and evening rush hour to minimize delays at peak travel times.

Single lane closures will be scheduled at midday and during overnight hours.

As drivers adjust to the work zone, consider adding several minutes of travel time when leaving for work or school. Travelers can expect to see construction equipment and signs, temporary lane markings, and traffic shifts.