Arrest for strangulation also yields possession charge

Strangulation | Domestic Related – On July 5 at 3:34 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 13500 block of Delaney Rd in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. The victim, a 48-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated physically.

At one point during the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim by the throat. The parties eventually separated and police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers arrested the accused, identified as Tony Wayne SAUNDRES. During a search post-arrest, marijuana was located on the accused.

Arrested on July 5:

Tony Wayne SAUNDRES, 58, of the 13500 block of Delaney Rd in Woodbridge

Charged with strangulation, domestic assault & battery-3rd offense and possession of marijuana

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable