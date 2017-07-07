News Water tower outlasts Manassas newspaper building
The Manassas Journal Messenger once stood where there is now rubble.
Soon, a new four-story building called Messenger Place will rise. The new building will include a mix of street-level retail and apartments.
A water tower once marked for destruction and later saved by the Manassas City Council stands above the construction.
