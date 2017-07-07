WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Sentara warns of phone scam

by Potomac Local on July 7, 2017 at 3:11 pm Leave a Comment

From an email: 

Earlier this week, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center received notification from community members they had been contacted by a would-be scammer offering a lower interest rate from a 703-670 prefix with caller ID displaying “Potomac Hospital.”

The caller reportedly told the recipients a lower interest rate was available if personal information, like a credit card or social security number, was given. In the course of the investigation, it was determined the caller had used old exchanges from when Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center operated as Potomac Hospital.

Sentara values our patients’ trust and are troubled that thieves would use our good name to commit fraud. Sentara does not call patients, or former patients, and ask for personal information. If you get such a call, hang up, never give personal information over the phone and contact your service provider with the caller’s details.  

