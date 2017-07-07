News Sentara warns of phone scam
From an email:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Earlier this week, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center received notification from community members they had been contacted by a would-be scammer offering a lower interest rate from a 703-670 prefix with caller ID displaying “Potomac Hospital.”
The caller reportedly told the recipients a lower interest rate was available if personal information, like a credit card or social security number, was given. In the course of the investigation, it was determined the caller had used old exchanges from when Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center operated as Potomac Hospital.
Sentara values our patients’ trust and are troubled that thieves would use our good name to commit fraud. Sentara does not call patients, or former patients, and ask for personal information. If you get such a call, hang up, never give personal information over the phone and contact your service provider with the caller’s details.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Multi-family yard sale in Lake Ridge
July 5, 2017
PotomacLocal.com is the newest tenant at CENTERFUSE
July 3, 2017
Rippon Lodge’s annual World War II Days features free showing of ‘Stalag 17’ under the stars
June 29, 2017
KO Distilling celebrates Bare Knuckle American Rye release
June 28, 2017
New Listing: 32315 Deep Meadow Lane
June 28, 2017