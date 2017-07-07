Rezoning clears way for new homes next to Stafford airport

STAFFORD — A rezoning that passed the Stafford County Board of Supervisors this week clears the way for new homes next to the county’s airport.

Officials approved a rezoning for 17o new homes on about 100 acres of agricultural land off Centreport Parkway, north of the intersection of Mountian View Road. Now called Sycamore Grove, the development dates back to 2013 when it was called Okenwold Farm.

Officials back then denied developer IVI Strategies, which also developed Caton’s Ridge in Prince William County, a rezoning as the company vied to build 105 homes on all 213 acres of property in the same area. Now, the new plan includes a mix of 170 homes and 150,000 square feet of commercial space.

The Stafford Planning Commission denied approval for Sycamore Grove before it the rezoning application went to the Board of Supervisors. The developer by-right had the option of developing up to 105 homes on the property with or without county approval.

“We’re going to have 105 homes on the property whether we like it or not,” said Hartwood District Supervisor Gary Snellings, who supported the rezoning.

The new development comes with $3 million in proffers from the developer to the county, formulated under the “old” proffer, higher-dollar system before the General Assembly placed restrictions on the amount localities can charge developers.

Not only does the property lie in a dam break inundation zone and would be flooded if any one of three dams fails — two on Potomac Creek and one on Curtis Lake — but the new homes lie within the flight path of corporate jets and small airplanes bound for Stafford Regional Airport.

“Will [the developer] be able to assure these families that they would be in no danger of having a plane, or two, or more fall or crash into their homes,” asked Yolanda Roussell, of Aquia Harbour, who also seeks the Aquia District Supervisors seat in an upcoming November election.

“Obviously we cannot assure that for the residents of this new neighborhood, but it’s not the planes most will be complaining about; It’s the Blackhawk helicopters that will be flying over their homes at 2 am. that aren’t supposed to be there,” said Garrisonville District Supervisor Laura Sellers.

When county officials were reviewing the Okenwold Farm application in 2013, officials voted to amend zoning rules that would have forced the developer to build only 77 homes. The developer filed a lawsuit which is still ongoing, despite the Board of Supervisors vote to approve the developer’s request for rezoning.

A lawyer for the developer told Potomac Local on Wednesday that his client and the county are close to a resolution in the suit, but declined to provide details.