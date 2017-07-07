News NOVEC worker flown to hospital after injury
NOVEC worker flown to hospital after injuryFire and rescue crews were called to NOVEC offices in 10300 block of Lomond Drive near Manassas at 3:30 p.m.
The medevac was called for an injured worker at the NOVEC offices, said Prince William fire and rescue spokesman Matt Smolsky.
The shopping mall is located about two miles away from the NOVEC offices and was chosen as the flyout site.
Smolsky did not have details on the workers injuries.
