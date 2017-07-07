Teens who are striving for independence but lack a driver’s license or access to a vehicle need the MyLink Teen Summer Bus Pass! With the pass, teens can travel around the Prince William County area without relying on their parents for a ride!

Here’s a MyLink teen testimonial:

“I have used [a MyLink pass] for the past several years, and there is no way I would have been as successful in my academics, job, or even in my athletics” without it, one teen told PRTC in 2016. “My dedication to the various aspects of my busy lifestyle has undoubtedly been made possible thanks to the Teen Summer Pass.”

Now in its 10th year, the MyLink program is offered by the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC). The pass enables those ages 13-19 to get unlimited local bus rides all summer long for $30. In addition, teens who use a MyLink pass get credit for the local fare when traveling on PRTC buses to nearby Metro stations and destinations including Washington, D.C.

In a 2016 survey, 69% of teens who used a MyLink pass last summer said they bought it because they didn’t have a driver’s license. Half said they used their pass to spend time with friends and get to summer school or other school-related activities.

MyLink passes are loaded onto SmarTrip cards, making it easy for teens to transfer to Metro trains or other regional transit providers. If the teen doesn’t already have a SmarTrip card, there is an additional $2 fee to purchase one.

PRTC’s one-way local fare is $1.55. At that rate, a teen who takes more than 10 local round-trips over the summer will save money with a MyLink pass. The pass is valid through Saturday, September 2, 2017.

All PRTC buses run Monday through Friday, and some routes offer Saturday service. Local OmniLink routes serve Dale City, Dumfries, Manassas, Manassas Park, the Route 1 Corridor, and Woodbridge/Lake Ridge. There is also Cross County Connector bus service connecting eastern Prince William with the Manassas area.

Routes traveling outside the region include Metro Direct buses serving the Franconia-Springfield and Tysons Corner Metro stations, as well as OmniRide commuter buses to Washington, D.C., the Pentagon, and points in Northern Virginia including Tysons Corner and the Mark Center.

PRTC provides commuter and local bus services as well as ridesharing services in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park. PRTC also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.