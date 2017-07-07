WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Motorcycle crashes on exit ramp in Dale City

by Potomac Local on July 7, 2017 at 2:57 pm

A motorcycle crashed at mile marker 156 south on Interstate 95 in Dale City. 

Fire and rescue crews were dispatched to crash reported to be on the exit ramp of 156-A. 

Traffic is already delayed in the area due to a heavy volume of cars traveling south.

More as we have it. 

