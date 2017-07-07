Traffic Motorcycle crashes on exit ramp in Dale City
A motorcycle crashed at mile marker 156 south on Interstate 95 in Dale City.
Fire and rescue crews were dispatched to crash reported to be on the exit ramp of 156-A.
Traffic is already delayed in the area due to a heavy volume of cars traveling south.
More as we have it.
Updated
One person was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. We don’t know the extent of the victim’s injuries.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
