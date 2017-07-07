WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Motorcycle crashes on exit ramp in Dale City

by Potomac Local on July 7, 2017 at 2:57 pm

A motorcycle crashed at mile marker 156 south on Interstate 95 in Dale City. 

Fire and rescue crews were dispatched to crash reported to be on the exit ramp of 156-A. 

Traffic is already delayed in the area due to a heavy volume of cars traveling south.

More as we have it. 

Updated

One person was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. We don’t know the extent of the victim’s injuries.

