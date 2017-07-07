Traffic Drivers bound for Central Park should expect dedicated lane
From a press release:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Construction started to improve safety on Interstate 95 and Route 3 at the Exit 130 interchange in the city of Fredericksburg.
Motorists should be alert for construction workers, equipment, concrete barriers and orange barrels over the next 18 months.
After reviewing the I-95 corridor, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) determined the Route 3 interchange in Fredericksburg had a crash rate above the statewide average. This project will reduce vehicle merging and weaving that can lead to crashes, injuries and congestion on Route 3 and I-95. These improvements are designed to lower the crash risk by eliminating conflict points where vehicles currently merge.
Motorists should be prepared for lane closures, construction activity, and temporary traffic shifts on Route 3 and I-95 at Exit 130 through January 2019.
Travel lanes will remain open at peak times on weekday mornings and afternoons, but midday and overnight lane closures will be needed periodically throughout the project.
The project is being funded with federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funds. In February 2017, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $18.2 million design-build contract for the project to Branch Civil, Inc., of Manassas.https://www.google.com/maps/place/38%C2%B017'56.6%22N+77%C2%B030'20.1%22W/@38.299066,-77.5077867,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x0!8m2!3d38.299066!4d-77.505598
Project Improvements
Later this year, drivers traveling to Carl D. Silver Parkway from Interstate 95 southbound will be able to use a separated free-flow lane which will directly lead to the Central Park entrance.
The Interstate 95 southbound exit ramp will be extended and widened to hold additional traffic. Exiting southbound traffic traveling to Route 3 westbound will use triple right turn lanes at the end of the ramp. These lanes would make a slight right turn onto Route 3, controlled by a new traffic signal.
On Route 3 eastbound, traffic will access I-95 northbound using three left turn lanes controlled by a new traffic signal. The existing on-ramp will be closed at the end of the project.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Multi-family yard sale in Lake Ridge
July 5, 2017
PotomacLocal.com is the newest tenant at CENTERFUSE
July 3, 2017
Rippon Lodge’s annual World War II Days features free showing of ‘Stalag 17’ under the stars
June 29, 2017
KO Distilling celebrates Bare Knuckle American Rye release
June 28, 2017
New Listing: 32315 Deep Meadow Lane
June 28, 2017