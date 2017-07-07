Drivers bound for Central Park should expect dedicated lane

From a press release:

Construction started to improve safety on Interstate 95 and Route 3 at the Exit 130 interchange in the city of Fredericksburg.

Motorists should be alert for construction workers, equipment, concrete barriers and orange barrels over the next 18 months.

After reviewing the I-95 corridor, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) determined the Route 3 interchange in Fredericksburg had a crash rate above the statewide average. This project will reduce vehicle merging and weaving that can lead to crashes, injuries and congestion on Route 3 and I-95. These improvements are designed to lower the crash risk by eliminating conflict points where vehicles currently merge.

Motorists should be prepared for lane closures, construction activity, and temporary traffic shifts on Route 3 and I-95 at Exit 130 through January 2019.

Travel lanes will remain open at peak times on weekday mornings and afternoons, but midday and overnight lane closures will be needed periodically throughout the project.

The project is being funded with federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funds. In February 2017, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $18.2 million design-build contract for the project to Branch Civil, Inc., of Manassas.

Project Improvements

Later this year, drivers traveling to Carl D. Silver Parkway from Interstate 95 southbound will be able to use a separated free-flow lane which will directly lead to the Central Park entrance.

The Interstate 95 southbound exit ramp will be extended and widened to hold additional traffic. Exiting southbound traffic traveling to Route 3 westbound will use triple right turn lanes at the end of the ramp. These lanes would make a slight right turn onto Route 3, controlled by a new traffic signal.

On Route 3 eastbound, traffic will access I-95 northbound using three left turn lanes controlled by a new traffic signal. The existing on-ramp will be closed at the end of the project.