WE ARE LOCAL News in Stafford, Virginia

81°

Menu

News
Teens build wheelchair ramp for homebound Stafford man

by Potomac Local on July 6, 2017 at 1:27 pm Leave a Comment
WORKCAMP2017-1
WORKCAMP2017-3
WORKCAMP2017-2CURTIS
WORKCAMP2017-5CURTIS

From an email: 

WorkCamp was a success.  In just four days, more than 800 teenagers repaired 104 homes in nine northern and central Virginia counties.  The teens replaced windows, gutters, doors, and roofs. They also painted, built wheelchair ramps, decks, and renovated bathrooms. 

The Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s Youth Ministry Director, Kevin Bohli, found out about the homes after contacting Social Services in each county. 

Among those counties was Stafford, where teenagers worked on 29 homes including that of Kevin Curtis.  Kevin has been trapped inside his home for 14 years after a horrific accident in 2003. 

Wheelchair bound, the only way he can leave is if his sons literally lift him out of the chair and place him in the car.  This week the teenagers built him a ramp.

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Stafford
A word from our sponsors...