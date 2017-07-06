News Teens build wheelchair ramp for homebound Stafford man
From an email:
WorkCamp was a success. In just four days, more than 800 teenagers repaired 104 homes in nine northern and central Virginia counties. The teens replaced windows, gutters, doors, and roofs. They also painted, built wheelchair ramps, decks, and renovated bathrooms.
The Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s Youth Ministry Director, Kevin Bohli, found out about the homes after contacting Social Services in each county.
Among those counties was Stafford, where teenagers worked on 29 homes including that of Kevin Curtis. Kevin has been trapped inside his home for 14 years after a horrific accident in 2003.
Wheelchair bound, the only way he can leave is if his sons literally lift him out of the chair and place him in the car. This week the teenagers built him a ramp.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Multi-family yard sale in Lake Ridge
July 5, 2017
PotomacLocal.com is the newest tenant at CENTERFUSE
July 3, 2017
Rippon Lodge’s annual World War II Days features free showing of ‘Stalag 17’ under the stars
June 29, 2017
KO Distilling celebrates Bare Knuckle American Rye release
June 28, 2017
New Listing: 32315 Deep Meadow Lane
June 28, 2017
Starting July 3, ask PRTC OmniLink for a pickup or drop off at Manassas Park Community Center
June 27, 2017