Stafford deputy, two others injured in Route 1 crash

A Stafford sheriff’s deputy and two others were taken to a hospital after being involved in a crash that closed a portion of Route 1 today.

From a Stafford sheriff’s press release:

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at approximately 10:45am an auto accident occurred in the area of Rt. 1 and Clarke Hill Road. The accident involved three vehicles to include a marked Stafford Sheriff’s Office cruiser. At least one vehicle involved in the accident struck a power pole resulting in power lines being downed across Rt. 1.

Three injuries were reported, one from each vehicle involved. All three of the injured were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Rt. 1 between Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road was closed for several hours while the accident was under investigation and Dominion Virginia Power worked to repair the damaged power lines.

All lanes of Rt. 1 have since been reopened. The accident remains under investigation.