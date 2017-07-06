News Prince William’s Barnard to hold ‘Conversation with the Chief’
From Prince William poilce:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Chief Barry Barnard of the Prince William County Police Department will host a “Conversation with the Chief” on Monday, July 17, 2017 at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building located at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive inWoodbridge starting at 7:00PM. We would like to extend an invitation to those who live in the community and the surrounding area to come out, meet the chief, and engage in conversation.
Chief Barnard will personally answer questions and discuss any topics of concern from the public and residents. This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to get to know their Police Department and ask questions directly to the Chief and other police staff. Members from the Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit and Personnel Bureau will also be on hand to answer questions and provide useful information regarding safety tips, neighborhood watches and recruitment.
The Chief plans to hold additional community engagement conversations at other locations across Prince William County in the future. We look forward to having a productive discussion.
Joe George
