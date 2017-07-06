News ‘Global Foodies’ fail at robbery attempt outside grocery store
From Prince Wiliam police:
Attempted Armed Robbery | Attempted Malicious Wounding – On July 4 at 5:35PM, officers responded to the Global Foods located at 10320 Festival Ln in Manassas (20109) to investigate an armed robbery. An employee reported to police that he was outside behind the business when he was approached by an unknown man and woman. During the encounter, the man displayed a knife and demanded money. When the victim refused, the man lunged at the victim with the knife. The victim was able to dodge the knife then run away and contact police. No injuries were reported. Upon further investigation, officers were able to identify both the suspects as Taron Desean STINEY and Kayla ELLER. A short time later, STINEY and ELLER were located in the homeless camp behind 8025 Sudley Rd and arrested without incident.
Arrested on July 4:
Taron Desean STINEY, 24, of no fixed address
Charged with attempted robbery, attempted aggravated malicious wounding, and assault & battery
Kayla ELLER, 28, of no fixed address
Charged with attempted robbery
Court Date: August 24, 2017 | Bond: Both were held WITHOUT Bond
