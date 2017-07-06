Traffic Flood warning continues after rain-soaked morning of traffic problems
Flooded roadways have been a problem in Prince William County today.
While they’ve cleared the scenes, police were called to direct traffic around flooded roads at the intersections of Route 1 and Mary’s Way in Woodbridge and Route 29 and Sudley Road near Manassas.
Conditions have improved over the past several hours.
From Prince William police spokesman Jonathan Peork:
No road is under active police direction. There are a few closures with high water but that’s it. Signs and cones are in place. Here’s a map.
Authorities in Stafford County were also working a crash on Route 1 near the Stafford County Courthouse.
From VDOT:
All lanes of Route 1 are closed between Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road in Stafford County for a crash involving downed utility lines.
Travelers are advised to use Interstate 95 and other alternate routes.
Heavy rain moved through the region during the early morning hours leading to multiple crashes on Interstate 95. At 7 a.m., one of the crashes on I-95 involved serious injury.
From Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corine Geller:
…in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 153 mile marker in Pr Wm Co – have involved injuries and required individuals being transported to a nearby hospital. None of the injuries are life-threatening. The rest of the crashes involve damage only to vehicles.
The heavy rain in the region not only prompted a flood watch through 7 p.m. but a flood warning for portions of Prince William County and Manassas.
From the National Weather Service:
…A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL
FAIRFAX…AND NORTHERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES…THE CITY OF
FAIRFAX…THE CITY OF MANASSAS PARK AND THE CITY OF MANASSAS…
At 1139 AM EDT, emergency management officials reported several streams out of their banks, flooding area roadways.
These include, but are not limited to, Little Bull Run flooding portions of Pageland Lane and Artemus Road in Prince William County, and Accotink Creek flooding Woodburn Road in Fairfax County. Rain has almost ended for the time being, but the flood warning continues through early afternoon due to ongoing flooding.
Some locations that may experience flooding include… Centreville, Reston, Annandale, Springfield, Fairfax, Vienna, Falls
Church, Mantua, Fort Belvoir, Pimmit Hills, Burke, Linton Hall, Oakton, Chantilly, Lincolnia, Tysons Corner, Lorton, Franconia, Wolf
Trap and Merrifield.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.
Updated:
All lanes of Route 1 have reopened to traffic in Stafford County between Courthouse Road and Hospital Center Boulevard.
