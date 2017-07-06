Firefighters to face off with police in 1st charity ice hockey tournament

From an email:

On July 8, 2017, members of the Prince William County Fire and Rescue will square off against members of the Prince William County Police Department in a friendly charity hockey event to raise money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and Law Enforcement United. The game will be held at the Prince William Ice Center, 5180 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA 22193. The puck is set to drop at 12:00 noon. Please join us in support of your local public safety representatives for a great benefit and cause to

include raffles, contests (including chuck-a-duck) and food trucks.

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Mission: To honor and remember America’s fallen fire heroes, to provide resources to assist their survivors in rebuilding their lives, and work within the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries. For more information visit our web site www.firehero.org or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NationalFallenFirefightersFoundation.

Law Enforcement United

Mission To remember and honor fallen law enforcement officers and support the survivors left behind. Law Enforcement United raises money for Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) and the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP). The proceeds help support the annual C.O.P.S. kids’ summer camp, a vital part of the healing process. The weeklong event is free to children of fallen officers. For more information visit our web site www.leunited.org or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/lawenforcementunited/.