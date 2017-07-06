WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

77°

Menu

News
Firefighters to face off with police in 1st charity ice hockey tournament

by Potomac Local on July 6, 2017 at 2:12 pm Leave a Comment
Ice, prince william, skating, hockey

From an email: 

On July 8, 2017, members of the Prince William County Fire and Rescue will square off against members of the Prince William County Police Department in a friendly charity hockey event to raise money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and Law Enforcement United. The game will be held at the Prince William Ice Center, 5180 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA 22193. The puck is set to drop at 12:00 noon. Please join us in support of your local public safety representatives for a great benefit and cause to
include raffles, contests (including chuck-a-duck) and food trucks.

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
Mission: To honor and remember America’s fallen fire heroes, to provide resources to assist their survivors in rebuilding their lives, and work within the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries. For more information visit our web site www.firehero.org or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NationalFallenFirefightersFoundation.

Law Enforcement United
Mission To remember and honor fallen law enforcement officers and support the survivors left behind. Law Enforcement United raises money for Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) and the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP). The proceeds help support the annual C.O.P.S. kids’ summer camp, a vital part of the healing process. The weeklong event is free to children of fallen officers. For more information visit our web site www.leunited.org or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/lawenforcementunited/.

From Prince William fire and rescue Captain Bruce Tucker: 

This is the first year but plans are already in the works to make this an annual event.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Dale City Local, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...