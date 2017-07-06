Colato charged in child sex assault

From Prince William police:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On June 15, detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault which was reported to have occurred on June 10 at a home in Woodbridge (22193). The investigation revealed that the victim, a 5-year-old boy, was inappropriately touched by the accused, identified as a family member. The victim disclosed the incident to a school teacher who contacted Child Protective Services. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.

Arrested on July 2:

Sara COLATO, 27, of 12770 Tadworth Pl in Woodbridge

Charged with object sexual penetration

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond