News Colato charged in child sex assault
From Prince William police:
Sexual Assault Investigation – On June 15, detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault which was reported to have occurred on June 10 at a home in Woodbridge (22193). The investigation revealed that the victim, a 5-year-old boy, was inappropriately touched by the accused, identified as a family member. The victim disclosed the incident to a school teacher who contacted Child Protective Services. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.
Arrested on July 2:
Sara COLATO, 27, of 12770 Tadworth Pl in Woodbridge
Charged with object sexual penetration
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
