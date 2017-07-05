News Woodbridge kitchen fire ‘had extended from the stove to the cabinets’
From a press release:
Woodbridge, VA July 4th, 2017 12:03 p.m.: Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of a house fire at 1266 Everett Ave, Woodbridge. Initial units arrived on scene and found fire in the kitchen.
The fire had extended from the stove to the cabinets and was under control within minutes.
The cause of the fire was food cooking on the stove. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD and [Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue] responded to the incident.
