News Sheriff’s office searching for North Stafford shooter
From a press release:
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating the overnight shooting of a man in the Garrison Woods neighborhood.
On Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at approximately 1:30am, Stafford Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Garrison Woods Drive in reference to a shooting of a person. Deputies arrived on scene to find a
25-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. No arrest has been made and the identity of the suspect is unknown. Detectives are actively investigating the incident.
Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400, Stafford Crime Solvers at 540-659-2020 (where callers may remain anonymous) or TEXT “Stafford” + your tip to CRIMES (27463).
