News Fire crews called to roof fire in Lake Ridge on July 4
From a press release:

Lake Ridge July 4, 2017 9:41 p.m. Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Department responded to the report of a house fire at 2255 Spinnaker Court, Lake Ridge. Initial units arrived on scene within minutes and reported fire from the roof. Crews worked quickly to fight the blaze which had spread over much of the roof. The fire was under control within 15 minutes.
Fire & Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD and PWC Department of Fire & Rescue and PWCPD, responded to the incident. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office.
