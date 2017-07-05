From an email:

We have partnered with the Hylton Performing Arts Center (HPAC) and the Prince William Little Theater (PWLT) to offer a sensory friendly performance of the musical Oklahoma! On Saturday, July 22 at 2:00 pm at the Hylton in Manassas.

Didlake’s Director of the Autism Center of Excellence, Rachel Payne, and Marit Majeske the Hylton’s Community Inclusion Manager are providing consultative services to the PWLT to ensure the performance is both entertaining and accessible. I’ve attached the flier for the event.