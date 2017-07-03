Virginia’s November GOP ticket stumps in Dale City

From a press release:

This year’s Republican candidates for Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General [on Sunday, July 2, 2017] visited Dale City as part of their statewide kick-off tour for November’s election season. The kick-off rally featured Ed Gillespie (Governor), Jill Vogel (Lt. Governor) and John Adams (Attorney General) and was the first official event for the Republican ticket in Prince William Count since the June 13 Primary Election.

The location of the kick-off event, Mapledale Plaza in Dale City, will serve as a campaign headquarters for Del. Scott Lingamfelter and Ed Gillespie. The Gillespie campaign has indicated that they’ll commit a significant amount of resources to win Prince William County this year because of its importance to winning statewide elections. No one has won a statewide race in Virginia without winning Prince William County since 2001, when Mark Warner won the race for Governor.

“Prince William County is the second largest municipality in Virginia and an important bellwether for statewide elections,” said Prince William Republican Committee Chairman Dottie Miller. “We will fight for every vote including in precincts and areas of the County that normally vote more Democratic. Today’s kick-off in eastern Prince William is proof that we will compete for every single vote here.”