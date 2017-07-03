Traffic Stafford readies to expand Courthouse Road, add signal lights
Stafford County leaders will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a $40 million project to widen Courthouse Road:
From a press release:
Join us to kick off construction to widen Courthouse Road to four lanes from Ramoth Church Road to Cedar Lane, west of Interstate 95
Members of the Stafford Board of Supervisors will break ground on this $35.9 million road improvement project to widen Courthouse Road, with assistance from Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) staff and representatives from the project’s design-build team, Shirley Contracting Company, LLC, and Dewberry Consultants, LLC.
The project will add two new traffic signals – one at the entrance to Colonial Forge High School, and another at a realigned intersection of Ramoth Church Road and Widening Creek Road, which also borders an elementary school.
A 10 foot shared use path will be built along the north side of Courthouse Road, and a 5 foot sidewalk will be built from Ramoth Church Road to just east of Colonial Forge High School.
The event will take place 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Colonial Forge High School, at 550 Courthouse Road.
Work on a new $100 million diverging diamond interchange began this spring and will coincide with the roadway widening. The new interchange will replace the old diamond interchange at Courthouse Road and Interstate 95, exit 140.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
PotomacLocal.com is the newest tenant at CENTERFUSE
July 3, 2017
Rippon Lodge’s annual World War II Days features free showing of ‘Stalag 17’ under the stars
June 29, 2017
KO Distilling celebrates Bare Knuckle American Rye release
June 28, 2017
New Listing: 32315 Deep Meadow Lane
June 28, 2017
Starting July 3, ask PRTC OmniLink for a pickup or drop off at Manassas Park Community Center
June 27, 2017
Explore Summer Reading at your Prince William Public Library
June 26, 2017