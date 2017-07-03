WE ARE LOCAL News in Stafford, Virginia

Stafford readies to expand Courthouse Road, add signal lights

by Potomac Local on July 3, 2017 at 4:31 pm Leave a Comment

Stafford County leaders will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a $40 million project to widen Courthouse Road: 

From a press release: 

Join us to kick off construction to widen Courthouse Road to four lanes from Ramoth Church Road to Cedar Lane, west of Interstate 95

Members of the Stafford Board of Supervisors will break ground on this $35.9 million road improvement project to widen Courthouse Road, with assistance from Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) staff and representatives from the project’s design-build team, Shirley Contracting Company, LLC, and Dewberry Consultants, LLC.

The project will add two new traffic signals – one at the entrance to Colonial Forge High School, and another at a realigned intersection of Ramoth Church Road and Widening Creek Road, which also borders an elementary school.

A 10 foot shared use path will be built along the north side of Courthouse Road, and a 5 foot sidewalk will be built from Ramoth Church Road to just east of Colonial Forge High School.

The event will take place 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Colonial Forge High School, at 550 Courthouse Road.

Work on a new $100 million diverging diamond interchange began this spring and will coincide with the roadway widening. The new interchange will replace the old diamond interchange at Courthouse Road and Interstate 95, exit 140.

